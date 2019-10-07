Designer You Should Know: Luxury Womenswear Designer, Aisha McShaw

You should know about luxury womenswear designer, Aisha McShaw who creates made-to-order pieces under her self-named brand, Aisha McShaw.

After spending 10 years in banking, Aisha McShaw discovered her passion for fashion and started in the industry as a stylist to celebrities, corporate figureheads, and other successful women. Through styling, she learned how to fit women and cater garments specifically to their bodies, helping her in the development of her made-to-order brand.

Aisha McShaw describes her brand’s mission: “As a made-to-order brand, our goal is to help women feel their most confident self when wearing a piece from Aisha McShaw. Through communication with our clients, we can create a wardrobe of perfectly fitting timeless pieces for you to wear year after year as well as garments designed specifically just for you to wear to events.“

Heavily influenced by Old Hollywood glamour, Aisha McShaw offers elegant, classic pieces to women of all ages who want to feel comfortable and luxurious. McShaw describes each piece as made with love in New York due to its specialized sizing and construction.

Aisha McShaw has caught the attention of a few well-known female figures such as our very own EIC Claire Sulmers and all-around businesswoman, Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, maintaining a strong foothold with successful women.

Claire in Aisha McShaw magenta one shoulder dress

Pre-order and explore Aisha McShaw’s collections here!