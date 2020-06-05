Designer You Should Know: Isha Sankoh of Madam Mystique Available on FashionBombDailyShop.com

All this month, we will be profiling designers you should know, whose pieces are available on FashionBombDailyShop.com!

Today’s spotlight goes to Isha Sankoh, a Sierra Leone born, Dallas based Bombshell who created the brand Madam Mystique.

After majoring in Fashion Merchandising and Business Marketing at Marymount University, Isha worked at a bridal boutique called Elegance by Roya, where she worked as a Bridal Consultant to help brides find their dream wedding gowns. Inspired by her sister, Sai Sankoh, Isha eventually decided to step out on her own, creating a brand she says, “is the epitome of street style.”

She writes, “[A]lthough I love glamorous red carpet looks, the true core of me loves street style, mostly due to the blogger era with bloggers like Scott Schuman who runs The Sartorialist. I used to scroll through photos on his site, admiring impeccably dressed strangers on the streets of Paris, Milan, London, New York and so forth. That street style edge is the driving point behind Madam Mystique, street style is eclectic, fresh, daring, unexpected, and fun, everything that represents Madam Mystique. “

With Madam Mystique, you can find a range of pieces, from animal printed bodysuits to slouchy leather pants to polka dotted sets and dresses, all at an affordable price point.

What makes Madam Mystique distinct is Isha’s elevated point of view. Isha offers, “[It’s important to] find new ways to be unique and stand out. The fashion industry is a competitive industry that is constantly growing, and in order to stay in the game you have to be bold. Since styling is in my background, I style pieces in a unique way to grab people’s attention.”

In closing, she writes, “I hope that women are able to express confidence and evoke their personal style with the great essential pieces that Madam Mystique has to offer. In the words of Edith Head, “You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it.”

Indeed. Shop pieces from Madam Mystique here.