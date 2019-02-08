Designer Spotlight: Stockholm Fashion Week’s Selam Fessahaye’s Highly Anticipated AW19 Collection

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)
Last week we witnessed the rising popularity of Copenhagen’s fashion which has a bright future ahead of them for designers and street style. Now, we turn our heads to Stockholm Fashion Week which kicked off on Monday. Yesterday, one of the most high anticipated shows commenced and that was the show from designer, Selam Fessahaye.
Selam Fessahaye is a stylist turned designer, who debuted her first collection at Stockholm’s SS19 Fashion week. Fessahaye became an instant sensation for having the most diverse show in Stockholm Fashion Week history and just simply for her designs. The different skin tones of the models perfectly accented the baby pinks, nudes, and sky blues of the free-flowing garments such as sheer mesh two-piece pants sets, tulle dress, and oversized silk striped pants suits.
Stockholm could not wait to see what she had in store for AW19 and she delivered exactly what critics wanted…a pure design fantasy. The AW19 collection featured another set of diverse models in her signature looks of oversized suits and jackets and two-piece sets, adorned with bold, bright Oriental patterns, vintage florals, vibrant stripes, and iridescent finishes. Selam Fessehaye always keeps the audience on their toes with her playfully chic looks with 18th century and Orientalist influences
Photos taken by Andrea Adriani/Gorunway.com (AW19) and Ik Aldama/INDIGITAL.TV
What do you think of Selam’s designs? Will you watch out for Selam Fessahaye for SS20?