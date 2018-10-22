Designer Spotlight: Jus10H Fashion

Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Today, I wanted to introduce you to a bomb brand you should put on your radar: Jus10H Fashion.





The label recently released their collection, entitled BROWN*STONE at LA Fashion Week. Inspired by the movie Brown Sugar, designer Justin Haynes says, “Hip Hop was the Love of her Life–My Love is Fashion!!! I wanted to bring the era of the 60s and 70s back. I call it “Modern Vintage”.”



He continues, “I visioned people walking the streets of NY by the Brown Stones dressed in their very best shades of Brown, Gray, Black, White and a touch Burgundy.”



Fittingly, he produced Fall ready pieces with patchwork and fur details, that seemed pegged for the office: think shirt dresses and skirt suits for the ladies, and cardigans and vests for men.





See more below:





Visit Jus10H.org for more and be sure to follow the brand on Instagram @jus10hisfashion..





What do you think?

