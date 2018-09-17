Designer Spotlight: BlacGlas

So during #NYFW I hosted a Fashion Show called the Kollection Volume 1, featuring an array of designers! One that certainly stood out was BlacGlas:


Created by stylist and designer Danielle Appleton, the brand features coats, dresses, jumpsuits, and co-ord sets that boast fun prints, mixed textures, and eye catching details.


Some of my favorite pieces included an iridescent sequined jumpsuit finished with a neon belt and a bomb black LBD with grommet details.


Check out the jumpsuit in motion. I need this!


Wear a sequined dress with lace up details or a fabulous kimono for a night on the town…


Slip on a shirt and pant combo for a work day in a creative industry…

Wear a coat finished with fur sleeves once the temperature dips.

We love it!

See anything you like? Dm @BlacGlas on Instagram for your custom order.

What do you think?

Images: Ivistofoto

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

