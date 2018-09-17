Designer Spotlight: BlacGlas

So during #NYFW I hosted a Fashion Show called the Kollection Volume 1, featuring an array of designers! One that certainly stood out was BlacGlas:





Created by stylist and designer Danielle Appleton, the brand features coats, dresses, jumpsuits, and co-ord sets that boast fun prints, mixed textures, and eye catching details.





Some of my favorite pieces included an iridescent sequined jumpsuit finished with a neon belt and a bomb black LBD with grommet details.





Check out the jumpsuit in motion. I need this!



Wear a sequined dress with lace up details or a fabulous kimono for a night on the town…





Slip on a shirt and pant combo for a work day in a creative industry…



Wear a coat finished with fur sleeves once the temperature dips.



We love it!



See anything you like? Dm @BlacGlas on Instagram for your custom order.



What do you think?



Images: Ivistofoto