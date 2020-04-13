Denim shirts are one of the great wonders of the clothing world, so If You Don’t Have a Women’s Denim Shirt Yet, What’s Stopping You?

Denim stands out for its cool casual style. It projects a stylish appearance without trying too much. This is true for both jeans and denim shirts. These kinds of shirts offer similar aesthetic value which makes them a perfect outfit for weekends.

So, if you don’t have a classic denim shirt in your closet, then it’s time you get one. Those shirts are stylish and can be worn at any time of the year. Below is a brief overview of how the timeless denim shirt is fantastic in different ways.

Long sleeve denim shirt

Go for a lightweight long sleeve denim shirt suitable for all seasons to enjoy a classic style. Choose a design that matches your style. If you prefer the bohemian look, select a denim shirt that has embroidery.

For a feminine look, choose a denim blouse. However, you can pick a mid-blue loosely fitting denim shirt to play it safe.

Short sleeve denim shirt

Just as long sleeve denim shirts are fantastic to own, so are short sleeve ones. Also, they work with various looks. You only need to choose the correct design for the aesthetic you want.

Usually, lightweight options with soft blue shades appear feminine making them good for spring and summer.

Oversized denim shirt

Lately, silhouettes have dramatically gained traction. So, if you are looking for an on-trend take to the classic denim shirt, consider oversized ones. The boyfriend style shirts work in different ways.

You can adorn them as standard shirts, loosely tucked into the waist. This creates the appearance of a relaxed chic.

Fitted denim shirts

Fitted denim shirts project a more polished aesthetic. Although the denim fabric makes them great casual wear, the sleek design is ideal for smart-casual ensembles.

Combine a fitted denim shirt with skinny jeans and sandals or boots for a casual look. Also, you can wear them with a pencil skirt and a pair of heels for a more elegant look. The look is fantastic as a business casual dress code.

Denim shirt dress

If you want a more feminine way to wear denim shirts, consider adding a denim shirt dress in your wardrobe. These come in different styles such as short sleeve, A-line, midi length and long sleeve among others.

As you choose the right one for yourself, ensure you take into account your silhouette. Denim material is thick and often results in denim dresses having a boxy appearance. So, choosing a fitted style is often ideal for a flattering look.

Western denim shirt

For a trendy way to rock your denim shirt, consider choosing a western style look. Apart from being able to casually throw them on, these shirts create various stylish looks.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a cowgirl from head to toe. Try adding several western elements to your look to make it more interesting.



Conclusion

Denim shirts are more unique than other shirts which makes them perfect for creating edgy outfits. Thanks to their casual look, they are great for weekend outfits. Also, with the right combination, they can be worn for casual business.