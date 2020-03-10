Daddy & Daughter Date: Blue Ivy Carter Attended the Lakers vs. Clippers Game with her Dad Jay-Z, Wearing $891 Fendi Boots

Happy Tuesday Fashion loves from Fashion Bomb Daily! Our trendy Tuesday look of the day goes to the precious & overload of cuteness celebrity kid, Blue Ivy Carter. The daughter of hip hop king Jay-Z and Queen Beyonce, was courtside with her father for a Clippers vs Lakers basketball game.

Instagram reproduction: Fashion Bomb Daily

Social media is buzzing about the trendy mini “Queen” (just like her famous momma) and her fabulous, fun fashion. Blue wore simple black leggings with an oversized graphic gray T-shirt, topped off by a denim jacket that said “Blue is My Name” and $891 Fendi Boots, styled by Manuel A. Mendez.

Instagram reproduction: Getty Images

Her black monogram Fendi sock-style, lug-soled combat boots have a rounded toe and black laces. Catch them for $891 on Farfetch.com.

Instagram reproduction: Farfetch

Dad went with wearing a Rhude hat, black pants and a low key light gray sweatshirt. His shoes of choice were RS-X3 sneakers by designer Puma. Jay wanted to be sure Blue Ivy “stole the show,” and she most certainly did! Check out more great celebrity kids & family looks go now to our Fashion Bomb Kids page.