The Cut Writer Lindsay Peoples Decries the Lack of Diversity in Street Style: What About FBD?

The Cut Writer Lindsay Peoples recently wrote a story on the lack of diversity when it comes to Street Style during Fashion Week, entitled, “Street Style is Killing Itself With Its Narrow Focus on Thin White Women.”



She writes, “Once upon a time (five to eight years ago on the internet), it was an actual status symbol to be included in a street-style feature. I loved watching the women walking outside of shows as photographers swarmed, yelling names as if the fashion editors were real celebrities. Even those who pretended like it was no big deal knew otherwise. People made careers out of it — both photographers and editors. But, as it turns out, like so many other parts of the fashion world, it’s chock-full of racism. In our own street-style photos from New York, out of almost 300 pictures, I counted only 29 of non-white men and women, with the same seven people repeated in that number. The sad truth is that we’re hardly alone in these staggering numbers. This was our failure as editors, and it is not the fault of any one person on our team including our street style photographer. But we know we have to change and do better.”

She goes on to interview Editors from Essence Magazine, Teen Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Who What Wear, along with street style photographers and store owners. Though Peoples follows @FashionBombDaily on Instagram and undoubtedly sees our features from London, Paris, and New York, it seems we were excluded from the conversation.







It would be nice to get some acknowledgement just once from a huge media publication, highlighting that while others don’t, we do. We don’t work for Harper’s Bazaar or for anyone who will tell us to cut the black girl from the street style round up.



Trust me, I did street style for Paris Vogue, and one day took a picture of a wealthy, curvy rich black women wearing Alaia. My editor told me she didn’t make the cut, so I wasn’t able to publish her. But here, I’m able to do what I want.





The struggle continues on all fronts. Does traditional media still have issues with inclusion? Yes. But if you have such a big platform, if you can, please show love to those non traditional sites that represent the change we all wish to see.



We’ve been rocking with diversity in street style for years. Link back. Show some love.





We’re stronger together.

Images: Brandon Isralsky for Fashion Bomb Daily