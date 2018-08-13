Cushnie et Ochs Rebrands as Just Cushnie

Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs of the beloved brand Cushnie et Ochs have parted ways. This morning, the brand announced the change this morning, simply adopting the name ‘Cushnie.’



Carly Cushnie told The Business of Fashion, “Following the the departure of co-founder Michelle Ochs and chief executive Peter Arnold earlier this year, change is afoot — and Cushnie is in the driving seat, taking the creative and business helm as sole creative director and CEO. The brand’s upcoming Spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week this September will be Cushnie’s solo runway debut.”



In addition to offering denim in her upcoming collection, Cushnie plans on adding new styles to her bag line. She also has plans to give back to show younger designers that anything is possible.



She told BOF, “Ever since I was young I wanted to be a fashion designer, but there weren’t really many or any role models I could really aspire to in the space. That’s why it was important for me to partner with the Lower East Side Girls Club, because there are so few women like me who have the opportunity to be able to give back, and to be an example, as a woman of color.”

Congrats to her! We’re looking forward to her next collection and to what Ms. Cushnie does next.

What do you think?