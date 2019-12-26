Currently Trending: White Fedora Hats as seen on Monica, Emily B, and Claire! Get the Look at FashionBombDailyShop.com

White Fedora Hats are currently trending, as worn by Monica Denise, Emily B, and Yours Truly!

Emily B looked bomb in a Duckie Confetti fur, white jumpsuit, and a Frances Grey hat:

Monica slayed in white jeans, a Jennifer Le coat, and Jennifer Le boots:

And all winter white look is definitely the move for this type of accessory! I paired a white fedora with a white turtleneck, LTD Creations distressed jeans, and a fur from Konstantine Furs for a Saturday Ensemble:

Want the look? We got y’all! Get your fedora today at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Peruse below if you need the look for less:

What do you think?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

