Countdown to the Golden Globes 2020: Moët & Chandon’s x LaQuan’s Smith Official Globes Cocktail, The Moet Golden Hour

Fashion guru and designer LaQuan Smith is partnering with Moet & Chandon for the Golden Globes this year for a special touch to the awards ceremony, and bring an experience in ultimate diversified lifestyle, art, cinema and fashion to a climatic merge. The self taught designer and extremely talented Queens, NY native is taking the fashion community to another level with his passion and intense eye for the art of style and image consulting.

LaQuan Smith

Smith made his unforgettable debut at NYFW in 2010 at the Society of Illustrators headquarters in Upper East Side, “the rest is fashion history.” He is now “sought after by Hollywood’s elite including celebrity icons such as (Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian-West, Cardi B, Rihanna, & Jennifer Lopez).”

For the Golden Globes, Moet & Chandon & LaQuan Smith designed a signature cocktail to capture the festive mometum of prepping for the star studded event including the style. “The Designer drink is inspired by the colloquial golden hour atmosphere of ideal lighting, glamour”, sophistication and overall mood of the Golden Globes. “The Moet Golden Hour” perfectly describes the ambiance for the ceremony and fits the bubbly beverage to perfection.

“The Moet Golden Hour” includes fresh pineapple juice, pink grapefruit infused vodka and garnished with pineapple smoked salt.

Moët & Chandon, LaQuan and Claire are embracing and celebrating the undeniable need for continuous “inclusivity and philanthropy” in fashion and style, and what a better way to start the New Year off to promote these worthy endeavors than at the fabulous star studded Golden Globe Awards.