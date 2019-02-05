Copenhagen Fashion Week: Its Growing Popularity, Vibrant Street Style, Designers to Watch, and More!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

It is officially Fashion Month, Bombers and Bombshells! February starts the fashion weeks from the major cities all around the world for their Autumn/Winter 2019 designer collections. This week, we witnessed Copenhagen kicked off the Fashion Month with its AW19 fashion week. Recently an underdog in the fashion scene, Copenhagen Fashion Week has been steadily gaining a lot of attention from fashionista, street photographers, bloggers, and other fashion professionals. Maybe it’s because in between shows, the streets are filled with such vibrantly, trendy street style looks Or maybe it is because designers are sending such head-turning pieces down the runway. I can tell you right now, it is both of those things.

Copenhagen street style has a little bit of everything to offer. We have those that stick to the classy chic, those that like a little street flare, and those that love a bold haute look. Copenhagen natives like to bring Spring vibes to their style in the fall and winter as street stylers were spotted in bold, energetic colors. Jackets and coats are their go-to garment used to bring that pop of color. They are not afraid to go bold, mixing of prints and colour blocking were important street style trends.

5 Designers to Watch

Stine Goya

Based in Copenhagen, Stine Goya focuses on the frills and fun of femininity which is expressed through eclectic prints and design ways. Stine Goya’s AW19 elegant designs showcase feminine expression and empowerment through ruffles and peplum covered in sparkling glitter and polka dots.

Stand

Stand was founded on the idea of creating perfectly crafted and highly fashionable leather at attainable prices. Since its inception, the seasonal pieces have expanded from leather to more chic pieces like fur which is evident in the AW19 collection. Stand stays true to its leather roots while also playing around with fur alongside whimsical designs and prints.

Ganni

Ganni is Copenhagen-based brand rooted rooted in the high-end aspect of Scandinavian fashion and Boho chic. The AW19 captures the essence of the brand as it has elements of high fashion and playfulness with energetic prints such as florals, animal print, and stripes.

By Malene Birger

By Malene Birger focuses on femininity while also offering a touch of playfulness and sophistication. Her designs are foster that simplistic Scandinavian feel mixed with classic Parisian chic. The AW19 collection fosters a true day-to-night feel for the stylish on the go woman.

Résumé

Résumé is ran by two sisters with two different personalities which is then reflected through the brand’s simplistic yet trendy nature. The AW19 truly captures spirit of the brand’s spirit through uses of solid colors dresses to compliment bold colored animal and checkered print.

Will you be looking out more for Copenhagen’s fashion weeks? We surely will and stay tuned for this week as we witness Stockholm’s AW19 fashion week!

Photos courtesy of CPFW, Vogue Runway, WWD, and Style Du Monde.