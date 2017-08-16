We’ve got a bomb jewelry line for you to check out! Behold, The Last Line, a range of adorably nimble pieces, issued in limited collections.
Started by Shelley Gibbs Sanders, The Last Line has plenty of heart and soul–hearts shaped pieces are the core of the brand and represent the foundation of each collection. Soulful pieces are more eclectic, with flowers, safety pins, and small, sparkly hoops.
The baubles are designed to be the last items you’ll ever need in your jewelry box (hence the name The Last Line). With prices ranging from $60-$7,000, these are meant to be a lifelong investment.
If you’re in the market and ready to splurge, do so at ThisIstheLast.com.
Cool Online Find: The Last Line Jewelry
