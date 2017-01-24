Cool Online Find: Designer Sunglasses from Eyechic Philly!

Lord knows I have a weakness for a pair of slick shades! On any a day, you’ll find me rocking sunglasses and lipstick. They take any look to another level! Thus, I was excited to discover Eyechic Philly:
I actually stumbled upon them after perusing KarleUSAStar’s Instagram Profile:
Bombshell Jai Nice is also a fan!
Their sunglasses are actually affordable, with most ringing in at under $300. They carry Céline, Versace, Porsche, and more.
Get your shop on here and let us know: are they Hot! or Hmm…?
