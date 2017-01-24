Cool Online Find: Designer Sunglasses from Eyechic Philly!

Lord knows I have a weakness for a pair of slick shades! On any a day, you’ll find me rocking sunglasses and lipstick. They take any look to another level! Thus, I was excited to discover Eyechic Philly:
claire-sulmers-eyechic-philly
I actually stumbled upon them after perusing KarleUSAStar’s Instagram Profile:
00-karleusastar-eyechic-philly-celine-sunglasses
1-karleusastar-eyechic-philly-celine-sunglasses-versacekarleusastar-eyechic-philly-celine-sunglasses
Bombshell Jai Nice is also a fan!
jai-nice-eyechic-philly
Jai Nice's Instagram Versace Black Butterfly Sunglasses
Their sunglasses are actually affordable, with most ringing in at under $300. They carry Céline, Versace, Porsche, and more.
karleusastar-eyechic-philly-celine-sunglasses-celine
Get your shop on here and let us know: are they Hot! or Hmm…?
eyechic-philly-amrezy-celebrity

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

