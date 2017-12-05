Cool Atlanta Find: Starr Stage

While down in Atlanta, I learned about Starr Stage, a Georgia based non-invasive procedure center that offers skin tightening, liposuction, cellulite treatment, buttocks enhancement, teeth whitening and more.



Salon owner Keisha “Starr” Archer started her business after becoming a mother and discovering the wonder of waist trainers. She was operating a nail salon at the time, and noticed how her customers admired her results. She decided to pour more of her energy into transforming bodies and lives with a host of non invasive procedures.



Clients include Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Tammy Rivera, Jessica Dime, and Rasheeda Frost, as well as Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks, and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.



Learn more and book your next appointment at www.starrstage.com.

What do you think?