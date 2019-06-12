Convos with Claire is Coming to Atlanta June 15th-16th!!! Bring Your Best Neon Look for a Chance to Win a Trip to Summer Sizzle British Virgin Islands!

So our annual networking event, Convos with Claire, is coming to Atlanta Saturday, June 15th-Sunday June 16th!

This year, we are doing things a bit differently, separating our brunch panel and discussion from shopping so that you have two equally immersive events!

Join us Saturday, June 15th from 1-5pm at Galleria 314 located at 810 Huff Road Atlanta, GA 30318 …

…for brunch, Deleon Tequila drinks, Muskato Life wine…

and conversations with entrepreneur Arian Simone and motivational speaker Melody Holt!

Day 1 will conclude with a best dressed contest, judged by Marlo Hampton, Paris Chea, Jeremy Haynes, I am Phreshy, and Alonzo Arnold!

The best dressed winner will win a trip to Summer Sizzle BVI, a transportive fashion experience July 24-28 in the British Virgin Islands.

On Sunday, June 16th, we will have a pop up shop featuring vendors we all love! The fun goes down at the Bailey Room located at 1039 Grant Street Suite B22 Atlanta, GA 30316.

Come to shop from vendors like @ChicDezignz, @ADailyDiva, @_SaintBella

@Jenks_Fashionique, @ShopDiamantNoir, @MaisonNoir.co, @EightTwenty91, @ItsLeeMonet, @MansahClothing, @GaelleJules, and FashionBombDailyShop.com vendors.

Entry to our pop up shop is free, and comes with drinks, shopping, and sound by DJ I am Just for Kicks!

Space is limited this year, so RSVP today! Get your ticket at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.

Now, what am I gonna wear…?

*This event is sponsored by @Muskato_Life, @CBVior, @RayarWomen, @DeleonTequila, and @Galleria314.