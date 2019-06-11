Convos With Claire Gets Tribal With Vendor: Mansah Clothing

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Convos with Claire Atlanta is this upcoming Saturday, June 15th, followed by a pop up shop on Sunday, June 16th! Get your tickets at CWCATL.eventbrite.com. Come on Sunday June 16th to sip Deleon cocktails, listen to beats by DJ Just for Kicks, and shop the brand below:

Get into the tribal-inspired brand, Mansah Clothing, at the upcoming Convos With Claire event in Atlanta. Based in Harlem, Mansah Clothing takes traditional Africanwear and prints and places its own modern touch to the garments to fit today’s trends! Mansah Clothing offers everything from jumpsuits to two piece sets in vibrant colorways and patterns, making them perfect for various occasions. Each piece from the brand is handmade, fostering a one-of-a-kind feeling and sense of exclusivity.

Mansah Clothing will be vending on June 16th for the Sunday pop-up shop and you do not want to miss this shopping opportunity! Can’t make the festivities? No worries, visit Mansah Clothing on Instagram to find out how to cop your very own Mansah piece.