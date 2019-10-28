Convos with Claire DMV 2019: Dots and Stripes Featuring Models Inc, Rachel Roff, Ronne Brown, and Bershan Shaw Sponsored by Urban Skin RX, Rayar Jeans, and Radiant Locks Hair

Happy Monday!

This past Saturday, we celebrated our last Convos with Claire of 2019 in beautiful DC at La Vie restaurant!

The dress code called for Dots and Stripes, and the DMV didn’t disappoint!

This Bombshell slayed in a pink suit from Pretty Little Thing

@ImLauraFoos worked a @CoverStitched dot accented blouse and @NicholeLynel skirt.

@TheDaniDistrict anchored a striped blazer with a yellow top and pants.

Beauty @Shaddah_Elyse added a touch of silver sparkle to a green and white dotted dress from @ShopAndrogyny

Red carpet correspondent @MrBrianLamont opted for zebra stripes.

FashionBombDailyShop.com designer Latoya Doyley of LTD Creations looked bomb in a coat by @Wizzolx

This attendee mixed stripes with sequins for a fun and festive look!

After lots of mixing and mingling, the festivities kicked off with a rousing dance performance and mini fashion show by Models Inc.

And then our Conversations got underway.

Rachel Roff of Urban Skin RX offered some of her key marketing and strategy tools and answered several pointed questions from the audience about how to treat acne and problem skin:

Ronne Brown of Girl CEO Inc told us more about her mentorship and business development services, and encouraged everyone to follow their passion while remaining patient. One of her most stand out gems centered on entrepreneurs being too impatient, and giving up on their dreams because they don’t see immediate results. Educate yourself and stick to it!

Lastly, two time cancer survivor Bershan Shaw told us more about her journey, and how she remained positive during dark times. She ultimately turned her setback into a million dollar public speaking career! I can’t wait to take her business and speech coaching. You can sign up for yourself here.

Afterwards, attendees shopped from vendors, including Kapona Beauty, AIM Beauty Brand, Gipsylicious, Fresh Market, Pink Petals and Co, and Jess the Dragonness.

It was a fun time! Thank you, DC, for always showing so much love!





For the occasion, I wore a custom Harry Halim Paris dress and a hat by Sarlea Mah:

Then I hopped on a plane, and was off!

We only have two events left this year! We are having a VIP movie screening in NYC in a couple weeks for past Convos with Claire NYC VIP guests. Keep an eye peeled for an email with invitation information!

And we will be having a huge event at the end of the year in December. Keep it locked here for updates!

Thank you to everyone who helped me this event possible, including our sponsors Rayar Jeans, Urban Skin RX, Radiant Locks Hair, AIM Beauty Brand, and Moskato Life Wine! Thank you to our event staff Steven Lamont, Sherene Lynch, Danielle Shortt, Erika Powell, and all of our volunteers. And thank you to Models Inc for making us feel so welcome in the DMV!

See even more pix by @PimpSoda over @ConvoswithClaire:

Images: @PimpSoda & @SamJohnson3Photography

**Use code “Claire” to get a discount at RadiantLocksHair.com.