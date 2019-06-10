Convos With Claire Atlanta Welcomes Bomb Accessories Vendor: Chic Dezignz Boutique!

Written by: Jennet Jusu | (@Thejusuquench)



Convos with Claire Atlanta is this upcoming Saturday, June 15th, followed by a pop up shop on Sunday, June 16th! Get your tickets at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.

Come on Sunday June 16th to sip Deleon cocktails, listen to beats by DJ Just for Kicks, and shop the brand below:

While providing quality service and impeccable designs, the most important thing for Chic Dezignz founded by Suzanne Nelson, is to make women feel special. Many of us Bombshells can admit we adore a good accessory to pair well with our ‘fit. So vendors like Chic Dezignz has made it their business to cater to women needs with good quality products. All the while staying on trend, and adding a unique flare to their pieces, they’re a business about sisterhood and women empowerment! From beaded necklaces, tasks earrings, pearl bibs and their assortment of ‘Trendy Things’ you’ll absolutely fawn over, such products are a necessity for your look at any time of the day. If waiting for CWC pop up shop June 16th just won’t do, browse their site here for a taste of what’s in store!



