Convos with Claire Atlanta Vendor Spotlight: Kloset Threads

Convos with Claire Atlanta is going down on Saturday, October 13th! One of our featured vendors is Kloset Threads, a one stop shop for all of your affordable accessories needs.



They stock loads of cute accents, from look-at-me eyewear to purses, earrings, and more.



Bonus: most items are under $20, so you’ll get lots of bang for your buck.



See more at KlosetThreads.com and shop them in person at Convos with Claire Atlanta, Saturday October 13th from 2-7pm at The Gathering Spot (100, 384 Northyards Boulevard Northwest).

What do you think?