Convos with Claire Atlanta Vendor Spotlight: Kloset Threads

Convos with Claire Atlanta is going down on Saturday, October 13th! One of our featured vendors is Kloset Threads, a one stop shop for all of your affordable accessories needs.

They stock loads of cute accents, from look-at-me eyewear to purses, earrings, and more.

Bonus: most items are under $20, so you’ll get lots of bang for your buck.

See more at KlosetThreads.com and shop them in person at Convos with Claire Atlanta, Saturday October 13th from 2-7pm at The Gathering Spot (100, 384 Northyards Boulevard Northwest).
Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

