Convos with Claire Atlanta June 2019 featuring Marlo Hampton, Arian Simone, Alonzo Arnold, No IG Jeremy, Arian Simone, and More Sponsored by Deleon Tequila

Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

This past weekend, we took our networking event down to Galleria 314 in Hotlanta for Deleon Tequila drinks, Moskato Life wine, bites, fashion, conversations, and fun.

Atlanta based Bombers and Bombshells came down in their brightest neon looks to mix, mingle, and network in style.

The afternoon kicked off with a conversation with Fearless Entrepreneur Arian Simone, as she told her story and shared keys to her success. She spoke about how she developed her spirit of fearlessness, and shared that one of her mottos in life is to , “Act as if it’s already done.”

After our conversation, we had our best dressed contest, judged by Atlanta fashion insiders No IG Jeremy, ParisChea, Phreshy, and Alonzo Arnold.

Though it came down to several strong candidates including @ShopOyemwen and @IamTStyles_, Bombshell @SoSaMaiyah won the trip to Summer Sizzle BVI in her flirty fringed dress that happened to incorporate every neon color (and then some). We’re so happy to have her join us July 24-28th! If you want to come as well, find information at SummerSizzleBVI.com.

After our program, we turned up to the sounds of DJ JFK!

The dress code was NEON, so the festivities called for brightly hued ensembles in electric pink, yellow, and orange. Check out some stand out looks below:

This alluring Bombshell shined in a neon tee and beautiful flowers decorating her gorgeous crown .

@ChicDezignz founder looked lovely in a dual toned dress

Slay!

A stunning neon head wrap provided the perfect exclamation point to an all white look.

These sisters from the brand @EightTwenty91 opted for neon black in coordinated ensembles.

Monique Nelms aka @ADailyDiva looked lovely next to her friend in neon orange.

FashionBombDailyShop.com vendor @Olayemii stuck her leg out in a patterned skirt of her design.

The Fashion Bomb Squad stays fly! Convos with Claire staff member @AskiAbdul worked neon and khaki.

Simplicity is key. Yes to this simple neon body con!

Our special guests came to slay as well…

Alonzo Arnold rocked an Off White dress.

Arian Simone was absolutely effervescent in bright yellow.

Marlo Hampton worked neon accents: toes, a bag, hair, and nails.

ParisChea conducted judging duties in a neon tee, Balenciaga boots, and neon hair.

A Balmain sweatshirt and neon sneakers were on the sartorial menu for The Real No IG Jeremy.

And publicist @IamPhreshy rocked several colors, for a rocker chic flare.

It was a fun time!

It was hot! But Bomb!

Stay tuned for our recap of our pop up shop, featuring vendors @ChicDezignz, @ADailyDiva, @_SaintBella

@Jenks_Fashionique, @ShopDiamantNoir, @MaisonNoir.co, @EightTwenty91, @ItsLeeMonet, @MansahClothing, @GaelleJules, and FashionBombDailyShop.com vendors.

Thank you to our team, Naj the Godson, Askia Abdul, The Chloe Brand, IdyllStyle, Robbinmykia, and Steven Lamont!

If you’d like to sponsor our next event, email events@FashionBombDaily.com

Next stop: Miami on July 17th! This will be an evening event, sponsored by Urban Skin RX. Hmm…what should our dress code be?

Images: Morris De/ Freddyoart

This event was sponsored by Rayar Jeans, Deleon Tequila, Moskato Life wine, CB Vior, and Galleria 314.