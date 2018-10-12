Convos with Claire Atlanta is Tomorrow! Get your Tickets Today!

This is the weekend to be in Atlanta! So many fun things are going on, from Kandi’s Dungeon party tonight to Convos with Claire, Atlanta!
I’ll be having scintillating conversations about building a strong brand and business with ATLiens Cynthia Bailey, Kim Blackwell, Alonzo Arnold, Jeremy Haynes, and Ariaka Autry from Virgin Hair Depot.
A VIP tickets includes brunch, drinks, and access to convos. Come after for networking over cocktails! The fun goes down from 2-7pm at The Gathering Spot located at 384 Northyards Blvd NW
Ste 190 Atlanta, GA 30313.
We’ll have beats by DJ JFK and comedian Lala Milan will be hosting our networking hour!
We only have a few VIP tickets left! Get yours at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.