Convos With Claire Atlanta 2019 Sunday Pop-Up Shop Recap Featuring A Daily Diva Boutique, Saint Bella, Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Vendors, and More!

This past weekend we hosted the first Convos With Claire event of the year in Atlanta, GA. The weekend was full of networking fun, stylish fashions, and…NEON! From hot pink to lime green, our readers and special celebrity guests came through dripping in their neon’s best.

Oyemwen, @shopoyemwen

Staying true to our livelihood of fashion, Fashion Bomb Daily hosted its very first pop-up shop at The Bailey Room where Fashion Bomb Daily Shop brands could be shopped in person! Brands from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop included our best-selling fan-faves: Dean of Fashion, Oyemwen, and Olayemii. Feeding into the excitement, Olayemii previewed new printed handbags and Oyemwen also presented new tutu pants and a cocktail dress!

Dean of Fashion, @deanoffashion

Couldn’t make it this weekend? You still have the opportunity to shop new items from these brands on FashionBombDailyShop.com!

Olayemii, @olayemii

Readers and attendees could also cure their fashion fix by shopping with our other lit vendors: Chic Dezignz, Saint Bella, Jenks Fashionique, Diamant Noir, Maison Noir, Mansah Clothing, Gaelle Jules, Behind The Façade Clothiers, Lee Monet, EightTwenty91, and A Daily Diva.

Behind The Façade Clothiers, @btfclothiers



A Daily Diva Boutique, @adailydiva

Diamant Noir Boutique, @shopdiamantnoir





Claire rocked a “I Can Find A Bad Bitch Anywhere” hoodie by one of our special guests, Jeremy Haynes aka No IG Jeremy. What a neon must-have!

As for best-dressed at the pop-up event, this lovely Bombshell took home a win and then some as she also won an item for one of our bomb vendors!

We would like to give a special thanks to all of our bomb vendors and special guests who made this event a true neon classic! Stay tuned for more upcoming Fashion Bomb Daily events.

Pictures: @morrisde