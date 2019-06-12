Convos with Claire ATL Gives The Best Branding Business Etiquette Advice with I Am Phreshy

Ever wonder how to get your business really noticed? Do you need tips on the best marketing and strategy to increase the brand power of your business or organization? I Am Phreshy is a full service creative branding and lifestyle agency. It is geared toward helping people and their business ventures with the right marketing and brand cohesiveness to take their professional endeavors to the next level.

I Am Phreshy will be featured as a special celebrity guest judge for the best dressed contest at the much anticipated Convos With Claire Atlanta, upcoming Saturday, June 15th, followed by a pop up shop on Sunday, June 16th! Get your tickets at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.Come on Sunday June 16th to sip Deleon cocktails, listen to beats by DJ Just for Kicks, and shop some amazing brands from our speciality vendors.

Founder of I Am Phreshy, Derrian Perry with Beyonce at the

Roc Nation brunch

“Phreshy, born Derrian Perry is the premier go to publicist, lifestyle specialist and curator. A creative, strategist, entrepreneur and philanthropist , If it needs to be done call on Phreshy.” Quoted from the short bio of the “I Am Phreshy” Instagram page. Perry’s accolades continue to impress, he’s recently rebranded for stand out celebs such as Blac Chyna. Don’t miss meeting him at Convos With Claire this weekend, among other great fashion, style & business minds. Wear something bold in neon to celebrate summer and our theme. It’s sure to be an event to remember.