Confidence Meets Fashion With Convos With Claire Atlanta Vendor: Jenks Fashionique

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Convos with Claire Atlanta is this upcoming Saturday, June 15th, followed by a pop up shop on Sunday, June 16th! Get your tickets at CWCATL.eventbrite.com. Come on Sunday June 16th to sip Deleon cocktails, listen to beats by DJ Just for Kicks, and shop the brand below:

Jenks Fashionique is an online fashion boutique operated by entrepreneur Ikaneisha Jenkins. Jenkins launched the boutique in 2017 after facing many hardships and downfalls economically and financially. After having a dream one night about vendor names, she decided to turn her dream into reality and Jenks Fashionique was born!

Ikaneisha Jenkins describes her boutique as a place where “confidence meets fashion” as she provides her “slaymates” with statement making pieces that will definitely leave all eyes on the wearer. From popping sequined pieces to body-hugging dresses, Jenks Fashionique is the destination for women who are looking to show off their unique style and curves with sizes ranging up to 3X!

Jenks Fashionique is more than just a fashion boutique. It is a movement for women to feel confident inside and out. The goal with Jenks Fashionique to empower women by encouraging them to use their gifts and providing them with looks that show their power. Take a look at the online boutique here, but don’t forget secure your ticket for Convos With Claire to shop in person!