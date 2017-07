COMME des GARÇONS has a new eau de parfum “Concrete,” which is dedicated to the city of New York.

According to High Snobiety, the fashion company wanted to dedicate the new parfum to the “Concert Jungle.” Instead of actually smelling like New York, the scent thankfully contains smooth notes of sandalwood.



The fragrance will be available for purchase in September.

What are your thoughts?

Images courtesy of: Hypebeast