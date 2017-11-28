Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Is Coming to Atlanta on December 2nd with a Beauty and Branding Panel Featuring Miss Lawrence, Special Guest Tammy Rivera, and More!

Our last Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter of 2017 will take place in good old Atlanta on Saturday, December 2nd at Soho Atlanta (4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107 Atlanta, GA 30339)!
Join us from 1-4pm for a seated brunch, Martini & Rossi and Seagrams Spiked drinks, and a Beauty and Branding Panel featuring Miss Lawrence, De’Shaun Chancy from Dare to Have Hair, Tahira Joy from The Cut Life, Ty Hunter, and yours truly!
We’ll be joined by special guest Tammy Rivera, No IG Jeremy, and a host of other fabulous Atlanta folks. Our venue is smaller this year, so be sure to RSVP at CWCTYATL.eventbrite.com.
See some of you soon!
Smootches!
*Read about the importance of investing in yourself over at TheBombLife.com.
**This event is sponsored by Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, Urban Skin RX, Cantu Beauty, Martini & Rossi, and Seagrams Spiked.
