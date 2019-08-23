Class and Elegance Meets Modern Fashion With SG Couture as Spotted on Trina and Amara La Negra

In our most recent editorial stories, Fashion Bomb Daily got the exclusive opportunity to shoot and chat with Trina and Amara La Negra who both rocked pieces from the fashion-forward online boutique known as SG Couture!

Founded by Tameka “Meek” Monroe, SG Couture describes itself as “a premier online boutique established in 2018, showcasing versatile pieces that represents the class and elegance from modern day fashion“.

Tameka is a popular blogger based in San Antonio who wanted to share her fashion lifestyle with others by offering Beyoncé lyric-named pieces to other fashionistas, creating a trendy one-stop shop for putting entire looks together. No wonder the slogan is “let us dress you”.

Celebs like Amara La Negra and Trina took a liking to the boutique’s clothes as they personally selected pieces to rock for their editorial shoots with Fashion Bomb Daily. Trina sported SG Couture’s “Just My Style Top” and “Get Sexy With It Bodysuit” while Amara wore the “Walk This Way Top“.

SG Couture offers items with “quality beyond belief” as they partner with vendors who supply to retailers like Nordstrom. Not to mention, they thrive on body inclusivity of sizes 0-22, superb customer service, and fast shipping time!

A customer writes, “there’s always a great selection of cute yet affordable clothes and I always receive my items pretty quickly. The excellent customer service is the icing on the cake that’s made me a loyal customer.”

Love what you see? Shop here for more selection from SG Couture and use their promo code: BLOGFAM to get $15 off when you spend $30!