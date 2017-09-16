Claire’s Life:

So I’m in London for Cocktails with Claire U.K. (Get your tickets at PopFresh.Eventbrite.co.uk)!
Yes, I hopped on a British Airways flight and should be resting, but am wide awake, tapping away. It will take me a while to get over the Jet Lag, but I’d figured I’d use this time to update The Bomb Life! Before I left for London, I had a book signing at the Just Bobbi shop on the first floor of Lord & Taylor!


Lots of fly Bombers and Bombshells stopped by, including Carmen Lilly, Alishia Crutchfield, Arnold Milfort, Efe Tommy, and Ty Hunter!

I also met lots of new readers. It was fun and fabulous! And now, my book is available at a retail store. You can stop by Lord & Taylor at 424 5th Avenue in New York and get a signed copy of my book at the Just Bobbi store! How cool!

Read more on TheBombLife.com.

And see some of you London fashionistas very soon!
Love & Light!
Images: Marta McAdams

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Day 1 at the Tents + Arlenis Pena for Lancome Today! Live from Moschino Beverly Hills at 4pm EST/1pm PST! Claire’s Life: My Woe Magazine Cover + Join me in D.C. on June 3rd for Convos with Claire! Tonight in LA: Fashion Bomb Daily x DSquared2’s Shopping Party Claire’s Life: Modeling Lingerie for Inspire by Psyche Terry

  • Instagram

    • Shares