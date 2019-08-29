Claire’s Life: Yes that was Me Looking Bewildered on Basketball Wives + More Photos+ Have Us Cover Your Next Event

Many of you DM’ed me excitedly last night to tell me that you had seen my stunned face on a recent episode of Basketball Wives. In case ya missed me, relive the magic below:

Some of you may remember a few months ago, when I spent 24 hours in LA! Fashion Bomb Daily was actually a media partner for Jennifer Williams’s Classy Girl Wardrobe event, which was a shopping event in support of breast cancer charity Not Just October held at a bomb boutique called Beverly Muse. The initiative struck a chord for me because my mom overcame breast cancer. I was super excited because I love Basketball Wives! It’s entertaining and the fashion is always on point. Get into the Balmain, Versace, Balenciaga, Burberry, Christian Cowan drip below:

Bonus, Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, Malaysia Pargo and honestly all the ladies are sweethearts.

My experience was more like the below:

Overall the party was fun and for a great cause. It was in the midst of speeches at the end that we realized that Jackie was causing a ruckus outside, at which point I made my exit.

Say what you want, VH1 shows are entertaining. And the Basketball Wives have great style!

A show about women working fashion would be a dope concept, as well, no?

To have us cover your next event, email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com (the Getty photographer they were talking about, Robin Lori, was also working for FBD!). And get my Claire Jeans at FashionBombDailyShop.com. My jacket is from Jennifer William’s store ClassyGirlWardrobe.com.

And learn more about the breast cancer charity Not Just October at NotJustOctober.org.

Images: Robin Lori