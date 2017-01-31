Claire’s Life: Upcoming Events in Houston at Saks, Live Superbold, and the Webster!

Happy Tuesday!
Excuse me for the lack of updates. I’ve been running around, preparing for Fashion Week and also for my upcoming trip to Houston!
Can you believe I’ve never been? I’m excited about getting my feet wet and also having a series of book signings at swanky boutiques!
houston-events-claire-sulmers
Above, please find my schedule. I will be holding court at the Saks Fifth Avenue at the Galleria Mall from 2pm-4pm on Thursday February 2nd. Come see me on the 2nd floor!
saks-fashion-bomb-daily-evite
Friday, February 3rd calls for a keynote! I will be delivering one at the Superbold conference from 11am-3pm. Get your tickets at LiveSuperBold.com.
claire-sulmers-superbold-brunch
My lonestar tour ends on Saturday February 4th at the Webster! Join us for shopping at Cocktails from 1-3pm. RSVP to events@thewebster.us.
fashion-bomb-daily-the-webster
I am bringing a limited number of copies of The Bomb Life. I might be being silly but I want to sell out completely before I order more! That said, get your autographed copy while you can. Supplies are limited!
And that does it!
I hope to meet some of y’all very soon. We receive a TON of Bombshell submission from Houston, so I hope you roll out!
Love + Light,
signature-claire-sulmers-1

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

