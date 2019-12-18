Claire’s Life: Toasting to the C.R.O.W.N. Act Ending Discrimination Against Natural Hair with Dove, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Kelli Richardson Lawson, and More!

This morning, I toasted with Dove, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Kelli Richardson Lawson, Tai Beauchamp, Steven Jones, Latham Thomas, and many more to celebrate advancements with the C.R.O.W.N. Act and learn more about how we can galvanize our communities to end discrimination based on hair type in the workplace and beyond.

In case you’re not familiar, the C.R.O.W.N. act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World For Natural Hair.” Legislation surrounding the CROWN Act seeks to end discrimination against black women and men for wearing their natural hair at work and in school ! In 2019 alone, Dove and the CROWN Coalition have passed the CROWN Act in both California and New York! THIRTEEN more states are in progress AND a Federal Bill was introduced just last week.

My hope is that working with Dove and the Crown Act, young ladies of the next generation don’t have to worry about their hair when applying or on the job–they can focus on their talent and adding value.

Learn more about Dove and the CROWN act at Dove.com and TheCrownAct.com, and stay tuned for more ways we can get this ACT passed nationally and internationally.

Images: @Calligrafist

*For the day, I wore a top by Reco Chapple, a House of CB skirt, and Christian Louboutin pumps.