Claire’s Life: The Super Bold Conference in Houston Featuring Nicole Coleman, Devi Brown, Danita Jones, Tracey Jennings, Samantha Selolwane, Demetra Liggins, and more!

Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

This past Friday, I was blessed to be the keynote speaker at the first annual Superbold Conference, presented by Motions, Martini & Rossi, and Sam’s Club:



Marketing executive Nicole Coleman welcomed ambitious women and men to the St. Regis Hotel to fellowship, network, and honor women who have made bold moves in their careers.



Superbold Awards recipients included radio personality and TV host Devi Brown, Danita Jones, the Principal of Sean Combs’s Harlem Charter School, Samantha Selolwane, the Vice President of Promotion for RCA Records, Marketing Executive Tracey Jennings, and lawyer and entrepreneur Demetra Liggins. I was honored to be in such distinguished company!



For my keynote, I told of the lessons I’ve learned over the past 10 years as a journalist and digital influence. The key message surrounded perseverance, and continuing to push forward even when met with significant setbacks and adversity!



After giving my speech, I met Houston Bombshells and signed copies of the Bomb Life!



Houston Bombshells are about as fly as they come! I can’t wait to come back for Cocktails with Claire: Houston this summer!

Next stop on the Bomb Life Book Tour aka Conversations with Claire will be Philadelphia on March 19th.

I will update TheBombLife.com and @ClaireSulmers with info.

Smootches!

*Many thanks to Nicole Coleman for having me take part in such a wonderful event!

Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.