Claire’s Life: The Super Bold Conference in Houston Featuring Nicole Coleman, Devi Brown, Danita Jones, Tracey Jennings, Samantha Selolwane, Demetra Liggins, and more!

Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!
This past Friday, I was blessed to be the keynote speaker at the first annual Superbold Conference, presented by Motions, Martini & Rossi, and Sam’s Club:
dametria-sam-claire-sulmers-live-superbold-conference-nicole-coleman-fashion-bomb-daily-houston-martini-rossi
Marketing executive Nicole Coleman welcomed ambitious women and men to the St. Regis Hotel to fellowship, network, and honor women who have made bold moves in their careers.
claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-the-super-bold-conference-in-houston-texas-featuring-nicole-coleman-devi-brown-danita-jones-samantha-selolwane-dametra-liggins-and-more2-claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-the-super-bold-conference-in-houston-texas-featuring-nicole-coleman-devi-brown-danita-jones-samantha-selolwane-dametra-liggins-and-more3-claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-the-super-bold-conference-in-houston-texas-featuring-nicole-coleman-devi-brown-danita-jones-samantha-selolwane-dametra-liggins-and-more4-claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-the-super-bold-conference-in-houston-texas-featuring-nicole-coleman-devi-brown-danita-jones-samantha-selolwane-dametra-liggins-and-more
Superbold Awards recipients included radio personality and TV host Devi Brown, Danita Jones, the Principal of Sean Combs’s Harlem Charter School, Samantha Selolwane, the Vice President of Promotion for RCA Records, Marketing Executive Tracey Jennings, and lawyer and entrepreneur Demetra Liggins. I was honored to be in such distinguished company!
claire-sulmers-live-superbold-conference-nicole-coleman-fashion-bomb-daily-houston-martini-rossi
For my keynote, I told of the lessons I’ve learned over the past 10 years as a journalist and digital influence. The key message surrounded perseverance, and continuing to push forward even when met with significant setbacks and adversity!
4-claire-sulmers-live-superbold-conference-nicole-coleman-fashion-bomb-daily-houston-martini-rossi2-claire-sulmers-live-superbold-conference-nicole-coleman-fashion-bomb-daily-houston-martini-rossi
After giving my speech, I met Houston Bombshells and signed copies of the Bomb Life!
claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-superbold-conference-houston-nicole-coleman-the-bomb-life2-claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-superbold-conference-houston-nicole-coleman-the-bomb-life3-claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-superbold-conference-houston-nicole-coleman-the-bomb-life
Houston Bombshells are about as fly as they come! I can’t wait to come back for Cocktails with Claire: Houston this summer!
Next stop on the Bomb Life Book Tour aka Conversations with Claire will be Philadelphia on March 19th.
I will update TheBombLife.com and @ClaireSulmers with info.
Smootches!
*Many thanks to Nicole Coleman for having me take part in such a wonderful event!

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

2 claire sulmers fashion bomb daily A Zara double breasted Faux Leather Pink Jacket and Topshop Silver Pencil Skirt.jpgStyle Diary: A Zara Faux Leather Double Breasted Pink Jacket and Topshop Silver Pencil Skirt Claire’s Life + Real Style- ColorComm’s She Who Dares EventClaire’s Life + Real Style: ColorComm’s She Who Dares Event claire sulmers kimberly goldson navy suit american apparel sheer button blouse carbon showroom black clutch christian louboutin so kate pumps zara pussy bow fashion bomb daily the bomb life derek blanks jeremy dell best fashion blogAtlanta Style Diary: A Kimberly Goldson Navy Avys Boyfriend Blazer and Cami Cropped Pants Suit Photographed by Derek Blanks Topshop check coat kylie kendall jenner sono mama 3.1 phillip lim celine sunglasses saint laurent bone heels zara jeans claire sulmers fashion bomb american bloggerNew York Style Diary: A Topshop Check Coat, 3.1 Phillip Lim Sono Mama Embellished Tee, and Zara Jeans 1 3 claire sulmers A Zara Pussybow Top, Muehleder Signature Net Flare Skirt, and Gianvito Rossi Leather and Perspex Pumps copyStyle Diary: A Zara Pussybow Top, Muehleder Signature Net Flare Skirt, and Gianvito Rossi Leather and Perspex Pumps

  • Instagram

    • Shares