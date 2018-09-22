Claire’s Life: The Launch of Reign Streaming Service with Naturi Naughton, Quincy Newell, Aubrey Flynn, and More!

Happy Saturday!

I’m currently in LA, headed to the Beyonce concert tonight! But before I hopped on a plane cross country, I popped by a launch party for Reign, a news streaming service for African-American films and TV shows.



Everything from Brown Sugar to Shaft will be available on this new platform! It launches in May. Stay tuned for updates at Reign.com.

To celebrate, the brand gathered influencers, movers, and shakers like Naturi Naughton, Umindi Francis, Chris Chambers, Antoine Phillips, and more, in addition to Reign executives Quincy Newell, Aubrey Flynn, and Lisa Holly, for a cocktail party at Ludlow House.







For the occasion, I wore a crop top and and a new addition to Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: A white and silver sequin pencil skirt.



Get yours here.

I’m off to OTRII tonight! Stay tuned for even more moments from Claire’s Life by following me on IG @ClaireSulmers. Smootches!



Images: @MrVocabTV