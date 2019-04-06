Claire’s Life: The Bomb Life VIP Shopping Event with Angela Yee, Mashonda Tifrere, Tiffany Reid, and Caryn Prime, with Proceeds Going to Camba!

Happy Saturday!
A few days ago, I had the pleasure of co-hosting a shopping party at Alice & Olivia’s Soho store, alongside powerful boss ladies Angela Yee, Caryn Prime, Tiffany Reid, and Mashonda Tifrere.
Guests gathered at 98 Greene Street to shop it up for Spring, with a portion of proceeds going towards Camba. Attendees nibbled on hors d’oeuvres from Negril New York, sipped on juices from Drink Fresh Juice, and received makeup touch ups from Nars.
Bombshells and Bombers showed up looking Spring Pretty!
Take a look:
Corazon Yigan-Kohoe looked ravishing in red.
A color blocked look was on tap for this Bombshell.
A blazer and plaid pants looked dapper on this bowtie toting gentleman.
Plaid was a popular choice! This young lady worked a pair of chic pants with a leather jacket.
Celebrity Stylist Ty Hunter popped by in a fun look, topped off by a vibrant beret.
This Bombshell kept it cozy in a sweater dress.
Red pants added pop to this ensemble.
This shopper was flaw free in an embellished Alice & Olivia jacket.
Designer Meriem Romeo shined bright in a yellow dress.
Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Tiffany Reid looked bossy in an Alice & Olivia black blazer, black cowl neck top, and their signature Dylan High Waisted pants.
Ms. Yee worked an Alice + Olivia floral printed dress and chic shorts.
Vanity Fair’s Caryn Prime rocked the most perfect Alice & Olivia Maxi Dress.
And Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Shay Johnson popped by in a red and black look.
As for me: I have found the ultimate Spring Suit! I slipped on an Alice & Olivia neon blazer, Cowl Neck Top, and Dylan High Waisted Pants for the event.
I had to go a couple sizes up in the pants, but they fit like a dream! And they come in 5 colors! Get yours here for endless summer dressing.
It was a fun time!
See the party in motion below:
And get our looks here:
What do you think?
Images: Nyki Elle