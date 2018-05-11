Claire’s Life: The Bacardi Rum Room Featuring Young MA, Jidenna, Chef Roble, and More!

Happy Friday!

Last night, Chef Roble graciously invited me to a Bacardi Rum Room event, a fun turn up where guests listened to beats while sampling some of Bacardi’s new rum cocktails.





Fashionistas like @HFashionista, Ainy of @AnzStyle and more showed up in chic looks, perfect for toasting to the summer with Bacardi infused drinks.





Lots of fly folks popped by, including Young MA, classic man Jidenna, and stylist and influencer Spaglo!



For the event, I went for ‘mermaid’ inspiration in a Haus of Shea dress and a new gray banged ‘do.



It was a fun time!







Learn more about Bacardi’s Rum Room at Bacardi.com and on Instagram @BacardiUSA.

*This post was sponsored by Bacardi.