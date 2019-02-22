Claire’s Life: The 12 Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Featuring Diddy, Kelly Rowland, Eva Marcille, and More!

Happy Friday, folks!

Yesterday, I was blessed to be in the building for the 12th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards! The ceremony, which recognizes the accomplishments of an esteemed group of black women who have made strides in film and television in the past year, has been going on for 12 years–I’ve been lucky enough to have attended 4.



The star power and energy in the room is real! While most of the afternoon feels like a family reunion, it’s also a moment to shake hands and network with celebs you admire. While there, I said hey to Diddy, Kelly Rowland, Iyanla Vanzant, Meagan Good, and more (duh, and got their outfit deets so that we could post about it on Instagram).







Powerhouses Eva Marcille, Funa Maduka, Yaya DaCosta, Bozoma Saint John, June Ambrose, Bevy Smith, Angela Rye, Luvvie Ayaji, Tai Beauchamp, Jovian Zayne, Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, Cari Champion, and Aisha McShaw were also in attendance.



I actually found out that I was able to join the AT&T table just a couple days before the event, so I was scrambling (and distraught) trying to find something to wear. I ultimately made an easy choice, plucking something from designer Sai Sankoh, which we stock at FashionBombDailyShop.com. I added Versace accessories to make it more ‘red carpet’ vs. ‘resort wear’, then got my twirl on!



@KingofHair and @GoldenKenDoll got my red carpet glam on point, so that I could get my glow on for the day.



It was, as always, a great time! We’re looking to do more with Essence in the future. Keep it locked here for details and visit Instagram.com/fashionbombdaily for all the looks from the red carpet.

What do you think?

*Thanks to Aisha McShaw and Tonya Lombard for the invite!