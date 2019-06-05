Claire’s Life + Show Review: Frere Mens Fashion Show Featuring Terrence J, Carver Guru, Ryan Shaffer, and more!

It’s Men’s Fashion Week in New York!

And while we tend to focus on the ladies, I had to make it out to Davidson Petit-Frere’s first runway show, Frere, at the One Hotel in Brooklyn!

Though many might know designer Davidson Petit Frere from dressing the likes of Jay Z, Kevin Hart, and Michael B Jordan in swaggy tuxes and suits, we were first introduced to Davidson when he was Fashion Bomber of the Day back in 2012.

He wrote, “I’m a 22-year-old up and coming real estate investor located in New York. I like having my wardrobe made custom.” So many of you were in love with his look that he became Fashion Bomber of the Year!

He soon left real estate, diving head first into fashion, and fast forward to now, where he dresses the A-list in his custom outfits.

While Davidson is known for his suiting, his first runway venture introduced more sporty elements like shorts, and bomber jackets in suede, leather, and canvas.

His Bomber jackets featured the only hint of branding, with an ‘Est. ’89’ embroidered on the chest as a shout out to Frere’s birth year, and Brooklyn, New York on the back (a nod to his hometown). Fittingly a jazz band playing “You Belong to the City” wailed on as models walked the runway.

Many dapper gents and stylish ladies came to support Frere’s first runway foray, including Terrence J, marketing execs Carver Guru and Ryan Shaffer, Elisa Johnson, Bridget Kelly, stylists Avon Dorsey, Jason Rembert, Ade Samuel, publicist Ayanna Wilks, and many more.





What do you think?

See more images from the runway below and on @FashionBombMen.

Images: Nyki Elle for Fashion Bomb Daily + Alvaro Saavedra courtesy of the Hinton Group.