Claire’s Life + On the Scene: Essence Black Women in Hollywood 2018 Sponsored by Ford

Yesterday I had the wonderful opportunity to attend my third Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, this time as a Ford Ambassador!



The inspiring day honored unstoppable industry change agents Danai Gurira, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, and Lena Waithe, and was chock full of heartfelt speeches and calls to action. During lulls in the program, I worked the room, gathering content and also say hey to some of our favorite Fashion Bomb celebs:



Honoree Tiffany Haddish sparkled in an Alice + Olivia dress.



I saluted Birthday Girl and beauty Lupita Nyong’o, who was a vision in a Ronald Van Der Kemp mini dress.



Lala kept it popping in pink Stella McCartney.



Janelle Monae was bomb in Andrew Gn and a single beaded earring.



Angela Bassett showed off big hair and a white Yaniv Persy jumpsuit.



Ms. Tina Lawson was so sweet! She was a vision in a pink suit of her design.



Lastly, Ava Duvernay gave me serious Loc envy with a half up half down ‘do and a floral maxi dress.

It was a great event!









Because the event was designed to celebrate black women, I decided to wear a dress by black female designer, Haus of Shea:



The red, black, and green colors were reflective of black pride and excellence; I accessorized with a Gucci bag from ShopClosetVogue.com and Louboutin heels.

Check out a few more pictures from the red carpet below:



Amanda Seales in a Philosophy top and Gucci pants.



Danai Gurira in a Loewe Spring 2018 dress.



Tessa Thompson in Ralph & Russo Spring 2017 couture.



Susan Kelechi Watson in Zhivago.



Chloe and Halle in Dolce & Gabbana.



Gabourey Sidibe in Madam Wokie.

What do you think?

Images: Getty + Me + Mad Works Photo