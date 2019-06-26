Claire’s Life: Revlon’s Step Out of Line Event feat Mette Towley and ASAP Ferg

I dusted off my summer shorts last night, and headed Uptown for a Revlon event, announcing a collaboration with dancer and artist Mette Towley, followed by a performance by ASAP Ferg.

Mette Towley is an amazing dancer and creative, who was told she was ‘too bold’ as a young girl. Now she lives her life fearlessly, and celebrated with Revlon to “Step Out of Line.” She blessed the campaign with a video.

After the crowd enjoyed the video, we were treated to a fun performance by A$Ap Ferg. He performed a host of his hits (New Level, Shabba Ranks), along with a new song called “Wig On the Floor” that had all the young’ns twerking.

As for me, I kept my wig on my head, and celebrated the night in a pink cheetah print dress by Sai Sankoh and LTD Creations shorts, both from FashionBombDailyShop.com. I accessorized with Hanifa mules and a Christian Dior bag from A Second Chance Resale. Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl lip polish in Cherry on Top kept my lips popping all night.

I loved learning more about Revlon products and witnessing their embrace of bold, fearless females!

Learn more at Revlon.com. Oh and get my ‘Cherry On Top’ lip color here.

What do you think?

Images: @VizualApe