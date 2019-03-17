Claire’s Life + On the Scene: The FashionPreneur Academy’s Black Tie Event, Founded by Irregular Exposure’s Jessica Williams

The FashionPreneur Academy is a coaching service for the emerging and aspiring fashion entrepreneur created by Jessica Williams, the owner of the successful retail brand, Irregular Exposure. Jessica saw a problem in the industry: a lack of knowledge regarding how to create, maintain, and market a successful fashion brand. The FashionPrenuer Academy is her solution. Williams trains and educates students during the year, with a curriculum concluding with a fashion focused multi-day retreat in LA. Last night’s black tie gala was an awards ceremony for students who had successfully completed the course, and a celebration of style, which kicked off with a conversation between Jessica and I about her inspiration for creating this movement.



Many hold knowledge close, for fear of giving the competition an advantage. Williams gives freely; thus it was a wonderful honor to interview her about her reasons for creating an organization built to inspire and inform. A few resounding take aways: say no to fear, and have faith that GOD will supply your demands. Start small and know that business take several years to flourish. Be resourceful and network laterally. Also, invest in yourself with events like the FashionPreneur Academy, that welcome experts for concentrated and guaranteed elevation.



The proceedings were nothing short of inspirational. There has been a wave of fashion entrepreneurs now starting their brands through the power of social media, but there are few resources that actually show them how to run a successful business. The FashionPreneur Academy does just that.



Though attendees came for inspiration and empowerment, they also came to slay! And with a formal black dress code, they did not play. Take a look at a few fabulous guests:



Bombshell @Kerasmatic showed off her form in a semi sheer dress of her design.



@BuStyleGuide was adorable defined in a black and white letter blazer she designed and a matching hat. And yes to the blond dreads!



Memphis Bombshell @901Covergirl turned heads in a Fashion Nova dress. Work! See you at CWC Memphis on April 20th!



A @ShopAkira dress was on deck for this Bombshell.



This fabulous boss made a statement in lace.



I was living for this Bombshell’s metallic accented ensemble.



@ShopDivineFashions worked a fringed number.



@CocoDita looked amazing in a sparkly gown.



Designer @TracieLanae worked an Oyemwen skirt from FashionBombDailyShop.com!



Bomb boutique owner @LYS_loveyourself was a vision in a fringed dress from her store.



Jessica Williams was the host with the most in a custom creation by @ShopBritanyChristina.

As for me…



I rocked a dress by One Trieu Yeu and Iris Trends earrings I found just the day prior at Maison Privée PR. For a last minute look, I think it worked!

The ladies looked absolutely fabulous!



The FashionPreneur Academy is BOMB. Be sure to sign up for their courses at TheFashionPreneurAcademy.com.

Images: Robin Lori