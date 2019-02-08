Claire’s Life: NYFW Day 1 Wearing The Haus NYC’s Iconic Tee

Fashion Week has kicked off in earnest!

For day 1, I headed to Spring Studios in an Iconic tee by The Haus NYC along with a blazer from Elegant by Alice and slick pants.



I am a hair ambassador for Joy Luxe Hair! Using Naomi Campbell as inspiration, the brand sent along a banged bob that my hairstylist Cherie Amour curled with care.



Then it was off to Tadashi Shoji (read the review here).



I said hi to many Bombshells in attendance, including the fabulous Bozoma Saint John! Later on that evening, we filmed a secret photo shoot (details to come).



