Claire’s Life: The National Urban League Conference + The Toyota Dinner Honoring Angela Rye and Jeff Johnson

TGIF, Bombers and Bombshells!

I’m currently in St. Louis, Missouri for the National Urban League Conference!

Yesterday, Ty Hunter and I had a special edition of Cocktails with Claire, where guests sipped on cocktails, munched, and listened to us wax on about the importance of having confidence, stepping out on faith, and banishing fear when it comes to fashion and life.







Nicci Gilbert was our fabulous moderator.



For the occasion, I slipped on a blue printed look by Fe Noel.



After speaking, Ty and I grabbed a pic with our fellow National Urban League participants Emil Wilbekin, Bevy Smith, Kim Bondy, and Sean Frazier.



Then we were off to a Toyota Dinner, honoring Angela Rye and Jeff Johnson. Now, I don’t know about you, but I’m a superfan of Ms. Angela Rye. She’s smart, eloquent, and unafraid to voice her opinion!



We grabbed a pic with Ty Hunter, Sean Frazier, Kim Blackwell, Angela Rye, and Toyota America’s General Manager of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Trimble.



Angela Rye looked amazing in a form fitting white dress and matching pumps.



Kim Blackwell sizzled in a Valentino dress and matching Rockstud pumps. I need this outfit!



Jeff Johnson represented for @FashionBombMen in a fitted suit.





Lastly, Stephanie Rawlings Blake, former Mayor of Baltimore, worked a cocktail dress with a lacy back. Bam!

It was a wonderful event. Thank you to Toyota for having me!



Looking forward to going even more places with Toyota this year..

What do you think?

Images: Visuals by Pierre