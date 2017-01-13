Claire’s Life: My Birthday Staycation at the Waldorf Astoria in New York

Happy Friday!!!
So yesterday was my birthday! All I wanted (aside from you guys to buy my book), was to spend a day doing absolutely nothing at a fabulous hotel. I got my birthday wish: a day of luxuriating at the Waldorf Astoria!
claire-sulmers-waldorf-astoria-9
Kings, Queens, royalty, and movie stars have stayed at the Waldorf, so I felt it only fitting to stay there on my special day! I held court in a ginormous room in the Towers, equipped with a kitchen, living room, dining room, dressing room, and bedroom. It was BOMB!
claire-sulmers-waldorf-astoria-net-a-porter-fashoin-bomb-daily-msgm-pink-dress
After getting settled in, I headed to the Guerlain spa for a relaxing massage.
2-claire-sulmers-waldorf-astoria-net-a-porter-fashoin-bomb-daily-guerlain-spa
I planned for drinks at one of the hotels many bars, but after surveying my grand quarters, I figured I’d just welcome my friends and family to lowkey drinks chez moi. We had a good time.
claire-sulmers-borther-sister

claire-sulmers-friends
It wasn’t completely chill, but I felt loved. What more could a girl ask for?!?
claire-sulmers-waldorf-astoria-net-a-porter-fashoin-bomb-daily
If you want to stay at the Waldorf, do so soon!! The New York Property will be closing indefinitely in 3 months to be converted into condos.
My New York stay was so fabulous that I’m curious to see other Waldorf properties around the world.
Stay tuned…
Love & Light!
signature-claire-sulmers-1
*Thank you to everyone for your birthday wishes!

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

