Claire’s Life: Martini & Rossi’s #MartiniTerrazza Event at the Monarch Hotel Rooftop

Happy Wednesday!
Yesterday, I was thrilled to host Martini & Rossi’s #MartiniTerrazza Event on the rooftop of the Monarch Hotel.



With roots in Italy, Martini & Rossi celebrates some very cool Italian customs like bringing friends together over food and cocktails in the early evening before you really kickoff your night. They are hosting Martini Terrazza events in top cities across the country. And last night, it was all about NYC!

Friends old and new gathered together to network and chit chat, all over mini bottles of Martini & Rossi Rosé and Prosecco.


For the night, I decided to sparkle in a Claude Michelle dress.

Then I sipped on Marti & Rossi and kicked it with friends.

We’re starting to do more ‘VIP’ events, similar to our brunch in Texas. Stay tuned for details on how you can be apart of the Bomb Life VIP:)

Until then, what do you think?


Images: Marta McAdams

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

