Claire’s Life: Justine Skye x H&M Launch Dinner Featuring Elisa Johnson, Danielle Prescod, and More!

Last night, editors, influencers, and fashionistas assembled to celebrated Justine Skye’s collection with H&M:
The fun and fabulous capsule features athletic separates, sky printed pieces, and fabulous plaid ensembles, one of which Justine modeled last night:
Editors and fashionistas like Rajni Jacques, Danielle Prescod, Gabby Prescod, Elisa Johnson, and more gathered to fete the songstresses boss moves for an intimate dinner last night at the New York Edition, with many (myself included) wearing pieces from H&M!
Can you believe my whole look is from H&M? I wore the brand’s Twill Bucket hat, Zebra Printed Sweater, and Skirt. I accessorized my ensemble with Givenchy boots and a coat from CreamXNYC:
Hot! or Hmm…?
Get my look and shop Justine’s collection at HM.com.