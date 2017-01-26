Claire’s Life: I’m Coming to Houston + My Nobody Jones Boutique Dress and Ashaka Givens Hat

Hey Guys!
So when you want to promote something, you have to go on tour! Just like a musical artist plans concert dates for their album, authors need to plan dates to promote their books!
claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-nobody-jones-boutique-dress-balmain-boots-ashaka-givens-hat-best-black-fashion-blogger
I will be in Houston from February 1-5, speaking at conferences and having in store boutique events. On Thursday, February 2nd, I’ll be at Saks in Houston from 2-4pm! Come by the contemporary floor to say hey, get a copy of the Bomb Life, and shop it up!
saks-fashion-bomb-daily-evite
On February 3rd, I’ll be the keynote speaker at an empowerment brunch called SuperBold. Get details here.
claire-sulmers-superbold-brunch
And I might have a few more events up my sleeve…! But I’ll definitely be doing something on the 4th also. Stay tuned!
This will be my first time in Houston, so I hope to see y’all!
00-claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-nobody-jones-boutique-dress-balmain-boots-ashaka-givens-hat-best-black-fashion-blogger
Also let a sista know where to go eat! I know the food is BOMB. Leave a note in the comments.
Smootches!
*Yesterday I took a series of meetings in the city! I wore my new favorite dress from my new favorite boutique, Nobody Jones boutique.
090-claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-nobody-jones-boutique-dress-balmain-boots-ashaka-givens-hat-best-black-fashion-blogger
I completed my look with a Duckie Confetti fur, Balmain boots, and an Ashaka Givens hat!
claire-sulmers-fashion-bomb-daily-nobody-jones-boutique-dress-balmain-boots-ashaka-givens-hat-best-black-fashion-blogger
What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

