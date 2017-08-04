Claire’s Life: Houston’s Iconic Fashion Week featuring Ty Hunter, GooGoo Atkins, Karl Kani, and more!

Last weekend, Houston held it’s first Iconic Fashion Show at Saks Fifth Avenue’s swanky 51Fifteen Restaurant. Socialites and fashion enthusiasts gathered for a night full of revelry and overflowing drinks, topped off by a fabulous fashion show featuring Karl Kani, Christien Kollection, Chloe Dao, Travis Cal, and more!



Hosted by Ty Hunter and Bonang Matheba, the night included appearances by stylist Googoo Atkins, Mattie Harvey, and NFLer Shaun Rogers, and concluded with an awards ceremony honoring Devi Brown (Iconic Journalism Award), Karl Kani (Iconic Legacy Award), Dr. Anthony Nikko (Iconic Humanitarian award), Johnte’ Archer (Iconic Vanguard award), Joi Hunt (Iconic Mogul award), Joy Sewing (Iconic Fashion Editor), and Chloe Dao (Iconic Designer Award).







Take a look at a few fashionable attendees:



Ms. Googoo looked super cute in a Moschino shirt and American Apparel spandex pants.



Karl Kani always look dope! He accessorized a crisp white shirts and pants with Porsche sunglasses.



Stephanie Wilcox and Alina Guerrero popped in pretty prints.



Candace Ford shimmered in a Zhivago Lost in Music sequined dress.



Tiffany Darby and Nadia Palacios added statement accessories to neutral ensembles.



Sean Frazier looked bomb in black.



Devi Brown worked an off the shoulder white dress.



Lastly, Ty and I hit the stage! I wore a look from Mod Chic Couture while Ty wore a custom look by Christien Kollection.

It was an amazing event!









What do you think?

*A portion of proceeds were donated to the Ray of Sun foundation, which helps young people around the world by educating them in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

Images: Rida Hasan (@cantgetridame), C. Allen Photos, Houston Chronicle, Ryan Nathaniel Smith: Shotz Photography.