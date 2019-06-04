Claire’s Life: Hosting the Opening of M Luxe Salon in Baltimore with @InarbiNicole aka the DMV Microlinks Queen

Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells!

This month, I am booked and busy, from Suedefest in Brooklyn on Sunday, to Convos with Claire in Atlanta June 15th, to a Brooklyn pop up June 22nd and a Boss Babes Brunch on the 29th! But my packed summer hosting schedule kicked off last week at the Opening of M Luxe Salon in Baltimore, owned by Brandi Nicole aka @InarbiNicole.

I have my go-to’s in every city! And whenever I go to the DMV area, Inarbi Nicole does my hair, making me feel fabulous and empowered! She is now taking her talent to the world with a free standing salon, M Luxe Salon located at 739 W Pratt Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201.

Inarbi is known for her Microlinks technique: she’s so good, she’s been dubbed the “Microlinks Queen.” Haven’t heard of micro links? Micro Links are small bead-like clamps that connect the extensions to your real hair. All of the hair pieces are small and are applied to your actual hair strand by strand with an application tool. It is more effortless than wigs or weaves, and looks natural while offering length and fullness.

Many stylistas (including Eva Marcille) are trying out this new technique, with fabulous results.

If you’re in the DMV, be sure to stop by M Luxe Salon to get this and many other services done!



We celebrated the grand opening with cupcakes, food, bottomless drinks, a live painting, and of course the Electric Slide (done to Beyonce’s “Before I Let Go” remix).

I was happy to honor Inarbi for her latest venture. I’m all for empowering women as they step out as entrepreneurs in service of bringing more beauty and enrichment to the community!

Be sure to follow Inarbi @InarbiNicole and her salon @MLuxeStyle, and if you’re in Baltimore or the DMV are, be sure to stop by at 739 W Pratt Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201. Also thank you to @midoristarmediagroup for making this collaboration a reality!

What do you think?

For the occasion, I wore a suit from Alice + Olivia and a top from Hanifa.

Want to dress me for my next event? Want me to host your event in the Fall, Winter, or in 2020?

Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com for rates.

