Claire’s Life: Highlights from EssenceFest as an AT&T Humanity of Connection Social Media Ambassador– Cicely Tyson, Monica Brown, and More!

Happy Tuesday, folks!

I just returned from Essence Fest, and let me tell you: it was a busy but blessed time! As an AT&T Social Media Ambassador, I was charged with capturing great content, conducting interviews, and covering events, all while staying connected via their @HumanityofConnection page.

Check out a few standout moments:

On Saturday, I was honored to receive an AT&T Humanity of Connection Ceiling Crashers award from Tonya Lombard, alongside Designer Aisha McShaw, Maude Okrah and Simone Tetteh, Co-Owners of Bonnti, and Entrepreneur and Influencer Jessica Depart.

It was amazing to receive such a tremendous honor, and tell the story of how I started my little blog that would one day reach the world in an audience that included legends like Cicely Tyson!

For the occasion, I wore a Haus of Shea floral look and Hanifa sandals. I posed next to ever fabulous PMM Agency CEO Kim Blackwell, who looked bomb in a Dapper Dan x Gucci look:

She is goals!

And on Sunday, I attended Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman brunch, which was the perfect exclamation point to a series of days the underscored the power of community and the beauty of women. I took pictures with Bombshells Eudoxie, Monica Brown, Mona Scott Young and more wearing a slip dress from Kele’s Boutique and Tori Soudan Mosaic Pumps, along with Simone I Smith Earrings, and jewelry from Moshoodat and Louisiana’s very own Fashart Styling Showroom:

I’d like to thank AT&T’s @humanityofconnection and its creator @unapologeticallytanya for allowing me to cover this amazing@essencefest experience. Partners like @att have enabled @essencefest to reach its 25 year milestones and I’m grateful to have been apart of this legacy. Follow @humanityofconnection to learn more about how #att is pushing the culture forward through its dynamic profile of multi-cultural influencers and thoughtleaders.

Check out all my favorite moments in my #essencefest highlight! And stay tuned for even more photos from my 💣 weekend! #humanityofconnection#cicelytyson